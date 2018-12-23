All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 17,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07 million, down from 100,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 209.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 238,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.07M, up from 113,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 5.82 million shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alphabet – The Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Market Cap Game Show: Episode 6 – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Google Abandons Its Chinese Search Engine…but Not the Chinese Market – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Beaten-Down Chinese Stocks Ready to Rebound – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu: No Google Threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Brean Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 30 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, May 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 11 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, August 31 with “Underweight” rating.

Among 20 analysts covering First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. First Horizon National Corporation had 75 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, November 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, October 10. The stock of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 13. Deutsche Bank maintained First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Monday, September 26 with “Hold” rating. Stephens maintained First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20 with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust maintained First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Monday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Wood.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold FHN shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 272.57 million shares or 2.81% more from 265.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 250,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 526,394 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,050 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 35,897 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Blackrock Inc invested in 29.15 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.03% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 3.64 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability owns 114,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 19,584 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Gateway Advisers Limited has 108,860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.55% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 546,399 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. NISWONGER SCOTT M had bought 25,000 shares worth $363,763 on Monday, December 10. POPWELL DAVID T had bought 15,750 shares worth $250,077. On Wednesday, July 25 the insider Emkes Mark A bought $88,381.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 1,303 shares to 11,356 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,957 shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).