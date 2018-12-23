Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 0.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 25,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 41.65 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $707.59 million, up from 41.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 10.59M shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 7.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,082 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32M, up from 48,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 992,029 shares traded or 134.82% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 5.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold JCOM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.27 million shares or 0.33% less from 45.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers stated it has 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt accumulated 430,709 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,204 are held by First Citizens Bancorp Trust Com. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 71,696 shares. 62,273 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Corp. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt stated it has 17,200 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 232,400 shares. 47 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 138,269 shares. Raymond James has 63,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0% or 11,169 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 8,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,252 shares to 312,930 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 34,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,671 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. The insider Dunn Steve P. sold 1,052 shares worth $88,268. ROSSEN JEREMY had sold 2,457 shares worth $199,445 on Tuesday, August 21.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $213,737 activity. $67,161 worth of stock was sold by Poole David P on Monday, July 9. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC had bought 483 shares worth $7,197.

