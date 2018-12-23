Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) by 25.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 11,709 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 33,917 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 45,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Pinnacle Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $66.66 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 13.23M shares traded or 2067.36% up from the average. Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PF News: 19/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS SAYS TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF PINNACLE FOODS BOARD, MANAGEMENT REGARDING “VALUE CREATION MEASURES”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PF); 15/03/2018 – PINNACLE FOODS INC – AFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.85 – $2.95, WHICH CONTEMPLATED BENEFIT OF REFINANCING IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS SAYS TO DICUSS WITH PINNACLE BOARD EVALUATION OF ALTERNATIVES TO REALIZE STRATEGIC VALUE, INCLUDING SALE/OTHER CONSOLIDATION OPPORTUNITIES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Pinnacle Foods 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS SAYS IF CONSTRUCTIVE RESOLUTION CANNOT BE REACHED WITH PINNACLE FOODS, JANA MAY PURSUE BOARD CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Jana tucks into Pinnacle Foods with 9.1% stake; 15/03/2018 – PINNACLE FOODS COMPLETES DEBT REFINANCING, AFFIRMS YR EPS VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Activist Hedge Fund Jana Buys Stake In Pinnacle Foods, Looking For Shakeup — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Pinnacle Foods chipped beef recalled nationwide by USDA for possible toxin contamination

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 1,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25M, up from 19,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 15,392 shares to 441,306 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) by 3,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Among 17 analysts covering Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pinnacle Foods Inc had 58 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 11 by DA Davidson. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by William Blair. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, February 13 report. JP Morgan downgraded Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) on Friday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PF in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 25. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of PF in report on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 66 investors sold PF shares while 80 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 102.22 million shares or 4.53% less from 107.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 1,425 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Swiss Comml Bank holds 206,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Braun Stacey Inc has invested 0.97% in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Kbc Gp Nv holds 17,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 1.43M shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 73,100 shares. Natixis invested in 3.04 million shares. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.1% in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 22,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 145,600 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 415,740 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 113,577 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% or 1,064 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ativo Capital Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,723 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,334 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,323 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 37,602 shares. Consulate holds 1,541 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department holds 0.11% or 2,514 shares. 5,415 are held by Centurylink Management. Arrow Financial Corp reported 5,901 shares stake. Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 2,069 shares. 14,062 were accumulated by Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.15% or 75,089 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.1% or 29,321 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 121,854 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Thursday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $18500 target. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 25. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18200 target in Monday, July 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 27. Wells Fargo maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, November 28. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $202.0 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 10. As per Monday, October 12, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, May 22, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $366.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,161 shares to 86,964 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 102,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

