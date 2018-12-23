Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) by 16.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 249,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.90 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 1.21M shares traded or 108.49% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 53.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 30,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 8.98M shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Kennedy Wilson exits Bay Village Apartments – PE Hub” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson Acquires 222-Unit Multifamily Property in Salt Lake City, Utah, for $49 Million – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO William McMorrow on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson Sells Over 80000 Sq Ft of Prime Dublin, Ireland, Offices to Google – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO William McMorrow on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 115.62 million shares or 3.69% less from 120.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benchmark Advsr reported 34,000 shares stake. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 18.88 million shares. Mackenzie invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Prudential Fincl reported 15,025 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 249,416 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 81,913 shares in its portfolio. Ack Asset Management Lc reported 2.87% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Northern Corp owns 2.60M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 2.71M shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). First Personal Financial Service owns 410 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communications reported 1.24 million shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 3.22 million shares. Elkhorn Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 55.12% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 187 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $229,950 activity.

Among 5 analysts covering Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had 16 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, June 22 report. The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by JMP Securities. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 5 by JMP Securities. The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11. BTIG Research maintained Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) rating on Monday, November 6. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $33.0 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, March 9.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union and China’s JD Digits Join Forces for Global Digital Money Movement – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Mobile App Now Live in Singapore – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, August 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 16. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 14. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Mizuho. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 18. Zacks downgraded the shares of WU in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 3 with “Sell”. Compass Point initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $20 target in Friday, April 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 14 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, June 16.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.96M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.