Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc Com (URI) by 10.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 4,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.47 million, up from 41,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79 million, up from 39,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.47. About 4.50M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 42.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold RHT shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 161.15 million shares or 0.84% more from 159.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.52% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Canada Pension Plan Board has 139,910 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,418 shares. New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has invested 1.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 37,626 shares. Sandhill Ltd owns 2.7% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 133,661 shares. Davis R M holds 343,479 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Personal has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 183 shares. 4.37 million are owned by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 2,435 shares. Davenport Company Limited Liability holds 1,802 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 234,735 shares to 103,824 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,980 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hgk Asset accumulated 2,278 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP accumulated 0.73% or 55,708 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 9,995 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 15,597 shares. Agf Investments invested 0.7% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Adage Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Williams Jones & Associates Lc reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fmr Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 116,100 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zacks Mgmt reported 9,764 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 180,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (NYSE:PNC) by 8,380 shares to 28,990 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,536 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

