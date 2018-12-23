Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 39.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 326,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.38M, down from 826,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 177,532 shares traded or 62.95% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 15.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 56,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Corporation Is a Better Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Bets Big On Permian Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lee Danner Bass holds 1.47% or 174,872 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 181,634 shares. 53,059 are held by Family Mgmt. Moreover, Harvest Capital Inc has 1.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 52,872 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,900 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 16,675 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,118 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs holds 0.03% or 13,360 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & accumulated 2,421 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 154,948 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sterneck Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,648 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 20,903 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 403,138 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 53,452 were accumulated by Homrich Berg. The Texas-based Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $249.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 61,609 shares to 114,127 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, November 26. On Wednesday, May 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Outperform” on Monday, June 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 2 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 19 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 2 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. The insider Verity John R sold $1.22 million. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. 9,522 shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr, worth $746,620. 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 750.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Set to Open Beach Front Hotel RL on Miami Beach – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Appoints Nate Troup Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hotel RL Debuts One-of-a-Kind Guest Experience Through Apple TV – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Red Lion Hotels: Margin Upside Warrants Higher Multiple, But Cyclicality Is A Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Set to Open First Hotel RL in California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2018.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $72.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ep Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) by 195,500 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in High Point Resources Corp by 633,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.29 million activity. 10,946 Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) shares with value of $122,788 were sold by Sladich Harry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.64 million shares or 0.54% less from 18.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp reported 668,500 shares stake. Tower Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 10,351 shares. Northern Trust reported 195,169 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% stake. Amer Group holds 10,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benchmark Capital Advsrs accumulated 2.03% or 215,547 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 69,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Bamco has 445,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 52,083 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Vanguard reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Washington Retail Bank owns 65,815 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). 1,106 are held by Ameritas Inv. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 3,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Red Lion Hotels had 10 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 9 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Zacks. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, October 30. FBR Capital maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) rating on Wednesday, March 7. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $14.5 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by FBR Capital. On Thursday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 30 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) rating on Wednesday, July 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $16.25 target. The stock of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, January 26.