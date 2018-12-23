Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 185 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 195 trimmed and sold stakes in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 95.20 million shares, down from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Helmerich & Payne Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 164 Increased: 119 New Position: 66.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 82.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,990 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock declined 31.13%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 5,211 shares with $235,000 value, down from 30,201 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 4.02M shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 19.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity.

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54M shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) has risen 3.48% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 5.87% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for 86,212 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 84,502 shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beddow Capital Management Inc has 4.22% invested in the company for 137,995 shares. The New York-based Arosa Capital Management Lp has invested 3.96% in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 89,542 shares.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 1,500.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HP’s profit will be $30.53M for 41.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.37% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steel Dynamics had 6 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $52 target in Monday, August 27 report. The stock of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25. Credit Suisse downgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Monday, October 15 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 44 investors sold STLD shares while 159 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 181.83 million shares or 2.07% less from 185.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 958,612 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.37M shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 442,043 shares. 5,496 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Twin Cap Management Inc holds 12,132 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 40,942 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap has 0.17% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 104,803 shares. Department Mb Bancorporation N A owns 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 85,753 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). North Star Invest Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Aqr Cap Limited invested in 2.70M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 37,300 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 146 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (YYY) stake by 26,621 shares to 44,005 valued at $807,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr stake by 16,935 shares and now owns 36,621 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Analysts await Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 157.41% or $0.85 from last year’s $0.54 per share. STLD’s profit will be $319.07M for 5.42 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Steel Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.75% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $162,812 activity. TEETS RICHARD P JR bought $677,000 worth of stock. The insider Graham Christopher A sold 10,800 shares worth $514,188.