Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 4.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 18,954 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 5.33%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 418,390 shares with $18.27M value, up from 399,436 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08M shares traded or 102.63% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS) had a decrease of 5.99% in short interest. GOOS’s SI was 3.29 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.99% from 3.50 million shares previously. With 2.22 million avg volume, 2 days are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS)’s short sellers to cover GOOS’s short positions. The SI to Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar’s float is 6.89%. The stock decreased 8.15% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 2.97 million shares traded or 61.52% up from the average. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has risen 100.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOS News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: CANADA GOOSE BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS UP TO $1.25B; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 2.5% Position in Canada Goose; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: PETA feuds with FDNY over Canada Goose partnership; 28/03/2018 – Canada Goose Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Canada Goose Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-In search of higher margins, Canada Goose to make more of its own luxury coats; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO – ESTABLISHING A REGIONAL HEAD OFFICE IN SHANGHAI AND APPOINTING SCOTT CAMERON AS PRESIDENT, GREATER CHINA; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-In search of higher margins, Canada Goose to make more of its own luxury coats; 13/03/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE C$52

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Psagot Invest House owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,910 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.80 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 3.48M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Tru Of Newtown owns 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 13,120 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 69,936 are owned by Westpac Bk. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% or 6,225 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.18% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 600,365 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited invested 0.83% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 140,002 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cadence Mgmt Lc reported 38,318 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Suntrust Banks Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 79,261 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Monday, September 24. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Credit Suisse.

More important recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “BGE ranked top utility for business customers – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 9,864 shares to 59,075 valued at $12.25 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 14,503 shares and now owns 81,641 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was reduced too.