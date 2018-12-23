Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 32729.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 21,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 65 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 541,860 shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,284 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15M, up from 25,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,245 are owned by Van Eck. 19,950 are held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Cumberland Partners Limited owns 8,434 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 16,860 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl has 917 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 39,498 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 21,908 are held by Chem Commercial Bank. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 64,300 shares. Bouchey Gru holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 789 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 327 shares. U S Global Investors Inc reported 8,188 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.23% or 20,458 shares in its portfolio. Fil has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peddock Lc owns 525 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of stock.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $170 target in Friday, April 28 report. As per Tuesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, January 29 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 29, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Sunday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 17.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 5.44 million shares to 600,360 shares, valued at $25.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,499 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787 Cancellations: A Nightmare? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Rogers Comms (NYSE:RCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Rogers Comms had 18 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of RCI in report on Monday, January 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 11 by TD Securities. On Friday, October 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) on Thursday, December 17 to “Equal-Weight” rating. IBC upgraded the shares of RCI in report on Friday, October 9 to “Sector Outperform” rating. IBC downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) on Wednesday, April 5 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 20 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) earned “Hold” rating by Edward Jones on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold RCI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 216.76 million shares or 6.07% less from 230.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 913,874 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clark Cap Group has invested 0.66% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gradient Invs holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 97,200 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.9% or 2.83 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc has 0.07% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 536,434 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 459,699 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 3.02M shares. Community Fincl Bank Na has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 280 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.07% or 1.27 million shares. Beutel Goodman Ltd invested in 7.59% or 20.43M shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.06% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Cap Lp has 1.53% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 168,502 shares. Hillsdale Management accumulated 264,755 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Potential Headwinds for Telecom Stocks for the Rest of 2018 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Big Dividend Payers Are Getting Hit Hard, It’s Your Lucky Day – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Fool.ca published: “A Telecom Stock Offering the Best Growth Potential in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Should Continue To Grow Despite Increasing Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE: Is Its Pullback A Good Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,694 shares to 197,927 shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 20,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).