Reik & Co decreased Tiffany & Co New Com (TIF) stake by 1.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reik & Co sold 4,510 shares as Tiffany & Co New Com (TIF)’s stock declined 31.54%. The Reik & Co holds 279,873 shares with $36.10 million value, down from 284,383 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New Com now has $9.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.09 million shares traded or 46.38% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) had a decrease of 11.06% in short interest. CPB’s SI was 26.20M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.06% from 29.45M shares previously. With 2.13M avg volume, 12 days are for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s short sellers to cover CPB’s short positions. The SI to Campbell Soup Company’s float is 16.66%. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 7.22M shares traded or 131.94% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. TIF’s profit will be $208.44M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.08% EPS growth.

Since September 30, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,037 activity. 5,494 Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares with value of $200,037 were bought by Mignini Luca.

