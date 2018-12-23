Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 5,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,917 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.12 million, down from 180,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 912,505 shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 13.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 1229.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 9,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,635 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Lc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 96,721 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 1,943 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 211,099 shares stake. Moreover, Nomura Hldg has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bryn Mawr has 2,028 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,905 shares. C M Bidwell Associate holds 1.08% or 4,225 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 466,139 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 1,617 were reported by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd. Mig Capital Llc reported 0.03% stake. The Missouri-based Moneta Group Ltd has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 14,107 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Natl Tru has 1,224 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, December 11. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, December 14. As per Thursday, January 14, the company rating was initiated by Dougherty & Company. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, June 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, September 21 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 16 report. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 16 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $2.94M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, November 1. The insider Ricks David A bought $19,607. On Friday, July 20 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73M.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,135 shares to 15,839 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,416 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $3.03 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.69 per share. SNA’s profit will be $168.72M for 11.44 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SNA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 66.17 million shares or 1.99% less from 67.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP stated it has 1.48% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% or 90,955 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 0% or 3,773 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 260,309 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Raymond James Finance Services Advsr owns 19,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 150,770 shares in its portfolio. Gates Capital Management has 528,297 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 275,929 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Trust Com has 0.08% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fort Point Cap Limited Liability owns 1,349 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 176,148 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 76,500 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Snap-on had 35 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 23 by Northcoast. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 30 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Barrington on Monday, October 23 to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) rating on Friday, November 3. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $175.0 target. The stock of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Longbow.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco Com (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,437 shares to 95,782 shares, valued at $34.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 93,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. $1.15 million worth of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) shares were sold by Pagliari Aldo John.