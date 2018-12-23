Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,273 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.12M, down from 36,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 1,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.05M, up from 82,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt And Goodson reported 0% stake. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Northern has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6.21M shares. Rnc Capital Limited Com has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,659 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc owns 2,094 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 166,651 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 344,003 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 718 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 7,723 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 115,674 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Arrow Fin Corp invested in 4,120 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 29,872 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E, worth $602,733 on Friday, November 9.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing has $515 highest and $125 lowest target. $359.59’s average target is 18.07% above currents $304.55 stock price. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, January 8 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 20. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, April 27 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Friday, February 2. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was reinitiated by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 1. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 4.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,944 shares to 136,299 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Undervalued Or Overvalued? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer-Boeing transaction hits more turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS, PPDF and BA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 266,047 shares to 22,987 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 50,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,225 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 199 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Llc holds 0.14% or 1,008 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 136,460 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 703 shares. Summit Fin Strategies reported 963 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,943 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Barnett And Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Verity Asset Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 891 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.85% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability owns 1.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 14,869 shares. Torray Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,567 are owned by Mariner Wealth Advsrs. Stewart & Patten Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 750 shares. Blair William & Il reported 12,297 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Limited Com reported 4,787 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Secures Multi-Year F-35 Lock Assemblies Contract from Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marillyn Hewson is bullish on Congress being bullish on hypersonic weapons – Washington Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Lockheed Martin Is Nearing $8 Billion F-35 Deal With Japan – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Strong Income Play With A Chance For Massive Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lawmakers Are Urged to Boost Military Spending or Face Dire Consequences – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. Tanner Bruce L sold 11,203 shares worth $3.46 million. 25,000 shares valued at $8.09 million were sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Friday, July 27.