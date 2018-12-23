Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 52.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 24,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46 million, down from 46,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.62% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 21.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 136,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.69B, down from 637,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 2.56M shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oarsman Cap reported 0.3% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management invested in 64,903 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Grimes And owns 11,778 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Addenda Capital accumulated 14,019 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 0.34% stake. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,331 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 0.41% or 719,500 shares. Mariner Wealth has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.08% stake. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi stated it has 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 228,509 shares. Sonata Cap Grp Inc Inc holds 0.17% or 3,710 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc stated it has 121,986 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Management holds 1.31% or 40,470 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $259.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 17,653 shares to 24,453 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target to launch new discount brand – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Turn Bearish On Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Benzinga” published on October 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Colgate-Palmolive Co. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. 11,334 shares were sold by Deoras Mukul, worth $737,863. Shares for $7.89M were sold by HICKEY DENNIS J. Marsili Daniel B also sold $1.28 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. $68,060 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares were sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I. $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by MOISON FRANCK J.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 26 by Sterne Agee CRT. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, October 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $73.0 target. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, October 28. Macquarie Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, December 19 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 5. As per Wednesday, November 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134530.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 26,472 shares to 82,915 shares, valued at $54.10 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden lifts profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants’ ‘organizational adjustments’ involve the departure of Cheddar’s, Seasons 52 top execs – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Analysts React To Olive Garden Parent Company’s Earnings Beat (NYSE:DRI) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darden Above $110 – My Thoughts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darden’s Indigestion: Time To Bite? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.36 million shares. Westpac Banking reported 27,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 283,981 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il owns 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 8,458 shares. 2,455 are held by Bb&T. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.23% or 49,405 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,622 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Advisory Rech invested in 0.01% or 2,804 shares. Blackrock accumulated 12.78M shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 28,946 shares in its portfolio.

Among 31 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 137 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 22 report. On Wednesday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial on Friday, June 24 to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Tuesday, June 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, December 19. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by SunTrust.