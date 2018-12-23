Chinacache International Holdings LTD. – American (NASDAQ:CCIH) had a decrease of 12.87% in short interest. CCIH’s SI was 337,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.87% from 386,800 shares previously. With 96,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Chinacache International Holdings LTD. – American (NASDAQ:CCIH)’s short sellers to cover CCIH’s short positions. The SI to Chinacache International Holdings LTD. – American’s float is 1.48%. The stock decreased 6.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 310,403 shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCIH) has risen 38.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCIH News: 10/05/2018 – ChinaCache: Rights Plan Not Adopted in Response to Any Specific Effort to Acquire Control; 26/04/2018 – CHINACACHE NAMES GUANGSHENG MENG AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – ChinaCache International: Rights Plan Has 15% Trigger; 01/05/2018 – ChinaCache Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – ChinaCache Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTMENT OF GUANGSHENG MENG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 27/04/2018 – ChinaCache Terminated Agreement to Sell Data Center Assets; 26/04/2018 – ChinaCache International Names Guangsheng Meng as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT WAS APPROVED BY COMPANY’S AUDIT COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – ChinaCache Appoints Guangsheng Meng as Chief Financial Officer

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) stake by 259.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc acquired 17,653 shares as Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL)’s stock declined 17.52%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 24,453 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 6,800 last quarter. Xylem Inc Shs Issued now has $11.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 2.24 million shares traded or 93.30% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc accumulated 3,866 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Limited, a New York-based fund reported 148,030 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc holds 10,111 shares. Howard Management invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nordea Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 86,076 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co invested in 24,334 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 182,352 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 12,767 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New England Rech And Management has invested 0.14% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 100,444 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 10,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.76 million activity. Stellato Paul A also sold $123,000 worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Wednesday, September 19. The insider Sabol Colin R sold $1.40M.

Among 5 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Xylem had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Thursday, October 18. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $68 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 1.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $30.64 million. The firm offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services include Web page content services; file transfer services; rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as on-line booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and on-line surveys.