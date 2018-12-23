Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 42.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 267,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 369,148 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.64 million, down from 636,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 3.19M shares traded or 323.70% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 1.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch (BUD) by 15.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 12,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,471 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.27 million, up from 82,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70 million shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 4,420 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 36,747 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 5,610 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 23,578 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Stevens Cap Management LP reported 0.08% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 6,948 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Sky Inv Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bragg Advsrs Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,203 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 14,424 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Loeb Prtnrs holds 0.32% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Liability has 1.2% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 373,903 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Tx holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 81,170 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 1.46 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Visionary Asset invested 0.14% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sterne Agee CRT maintained the shares of BUD in report on Thursday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Kepler Cheuvreux to “Buy” on Monday, August 22. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 13. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BUD in report on Monday, October 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Buy” rating by Vetr on Thursday, August 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 11 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $98.72 target in Thursday, February 15 report. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 11.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $763.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,152 shares to 109,126 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,622 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AB InBev: Bottom Must Be Close – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Downgrades Anheuser Busch Due To Sobering Outlook (NYSE:BUD) – Benzinga” on April 26, 2018. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Drink The Beer And Have It Too – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $485,054 activity.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Reports Jardiance Recommended as Preferred SGLT2 Inhibitor for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes and Established Cardiovascular Disease in ACC Expert Consensus Decision Pathway – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus: Last REIT Standing – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Is Set To Gain Market Share, BofA Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities (ACC) Presents At The 2018 Citi Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2018.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ACC’s profit will be $100.35 million for 14.44 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 25 investors sold ACC shares while 86 reduced holdings. only 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 130.21 million shares or 0.16% less from 130.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.04% or 296,001 shares. Ubs Oconnor has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Jane Street Ltd reported 18,648 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 13,198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 259,947 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 32,000 shares. 1,800 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 8,410 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 40,168 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 43,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Finance Lc holds 0% or 12,434 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Westpac Corp reported 264,133 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 280,375 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 3.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Among 18 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. American Campus Communities had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Friday, January 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 8 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. As per Wednesday, September 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, July 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 27 by Citigroup. Capital One initiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Friday, September 23 report.