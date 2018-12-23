Conocophillips (COP) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 481 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 514 sold and decreased their positions in Conocophillips. The hedge funds in our database now have: 789.31 million shares, down from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Conocophillips in top ten stock positions increased from 22 to 25 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 469 Increased: 361 New Position: 120.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 12.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 23,456 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)'s stock declined 20.25%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 209,981 shares with $11.47 million value, up from 186,525 last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 5.92% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 995,275 shares traded or 86.27% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 4.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.44% the S&P500.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.84 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio.

Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 6.67% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips for 503,681 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 380,270 shares or 5.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundation Resource Management Inc has 5.36% invested in the company for 358,215 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. has invested 4.92% in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 139,513 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52B for 11.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $261,164 activity. HUNTZ JOHN J JR sold 2,000 shares worth $112,846. 2,820 shares were sold by Eger Edmond, worth $148,318.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.61, from 0.58 in 2018Q2.

