Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) is expected to pay $0.16 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:REXR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's current price of $29.86 translates into 0.54% yield. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Oct 30, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1.29 million shares traded or 99.10% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

DWS Strategic Income Trust (KST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.63, from 2.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 11 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their equity positions in DWS Strategic Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.82 million shares, down from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding DWS Strategic Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Deutsche Strategic Income Trust for 238,124 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 246,525 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.15% invested in the company for 142,342 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,984 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,466 activity. $50,466 worth of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares were bought by Khan Adeel.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 70.59 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty had 2 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, June 29. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Capital One to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.