Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,379 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.04 million, down from 80,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 2.33 million shares traded or 101.22% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.95M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 2 by Credit Agricole. On Thursday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by ING Group given on Wednesday, August 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $12400 target. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 5 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 2. Liberum Capital initiated the shares of BUD in report on Monday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Co holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Florida-based American Asset Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ems Capital LP accumulated 16,700 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Columbia Asset invested in 17,777 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 0.01% or 15,265 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 0.01% or 865 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.68% or 28,583 shares. Ftb Advisors has 65 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 228,844 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,066 shares. Natl Insur Tx invested in 81,170 shares. 29,562 are held by American Money Lc. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 16,545 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Ri holds 0.08% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,325 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 14.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 sales for $27.40 million activity. $197,541 worth of stock was sold by OSTADAN OMEAD on Friday, November 23. Van Oene Mark sold 1,091 shares worth $386,410. Another trade for 566 shares valued at $194,461 was sold by Dadswell Charles. The insider Stapley Marc sold $336,680. $2.17 million worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Ronaghi Mostafa. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $1.02M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $851.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:UL) by 6,878 shares to 154,563 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 4,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,094 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT).

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $235 target. The rating was downgraded by First Analysis on Wednesday, November 2 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 22 by CL King. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $160 target. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, October 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 7. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Barclays Capital.