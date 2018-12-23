Rfg Advisory Group Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 24.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rfg Advisory Group Llc acquired 3,862 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Rfg Advisory Group Llc holds 19,655 shares with $1.91 million value, up from 15,793 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Alaska Communications (ALSK) stake by 0.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 3,785 shares as Alaska Communications (ALSK)’s stock declined 19.13%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 595,000 shares with $975.80 million value, up from 591,215 last quarter. Alaska Communications now has $77.12 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 118,953 shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has declined 31.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 16/03/2018 – Alaska Communications: to Provide 2018 Guidance by Time of 1Q Results; 14/03/2018 – Rural Businesses Benefitting from Alaska Communications’ Expanded Broadband Offerings; 24/04/2018 – KAREN SINGER SAYS HAS CONTINUED TO ENGAGE WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF POTENTIAL PROXY CONTEST AT 2018 MEETING, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 16/03/2018 – Alaska Communications 4Q Rev $54.9M; 09/05/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Reaches Agreement with TAR Holdings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSK); 16/03/2018 – Alaska Communications 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications 1Q Rev $56M; 08/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS HOLDER TAR MAY REQUEST POISON PILL WAIVER

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 26.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,855 shares. On Friday, December 14 Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2,798 shares. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Verity John R sold $1.22M. 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gm Advisory Group invested in 0.34% or 12,862 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 349,677 shares or 4.14% of its portfolio. 73 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 32,272 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Princeton Strategies Limited Liability has 58,930 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Trust Advsr LP holds 2.31M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. North American Mgmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Syntal Cap Ptnrs stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.3% or 5,200 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Pettee Investors has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Sei Invs Company has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sun Life Financial has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,953 shares.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (STIP) stake by 32,001 shares to 6,000 valued at $593,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) stake by 101,977 shares and now owns 152,924 shares. Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: Exxon received hardship waiver – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon nixes West Coast Canada LNG export project – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Riding Guyana Oil Boom Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Angola’s Sonangol sign oil exploration deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 60 shares to 19,551 valued at $951.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 59 shares and now owns 21,342 shares. Gnc Holdings (Prn) was reduced too.