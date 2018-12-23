RGC Resources (RGCO) to pay $0.17 on Feb 1, 2019; Forward Industries (FORD) Sentiment Is 1.67

Forward Industries Inc (FORD) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 5 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 3 sold and reduced their positions in Forward Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.45 million shares, down from 1.54 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Forward Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

RGC Resources Inc (NASDAQ:RGCO) is expected to pay $0.17 on Feb 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:RGCO) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. RGC Resources Inc’s current price of $27.49 translates into 0.60% yield. RGC Resources Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Nov 26, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 45,061 shares traded or 524.37% up from the average. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 3.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q EPS 47c; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35%; 14/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INTENDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – NOTE REPLACES REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE DATED MARCH 27, 2017 IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $30 MLN; 14/03/2018 RGC RESOURCES INC – REAFFIRMS ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2019 OF $0.91 AND $1.00, RESPECTIVELY; 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q Rev $24.9M; 17/04/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO); 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NEW AGREEMENT REPLACES EXPIRING ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk

Since July 2, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $169,928 activity. $1,504 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was bought by AGEE NANCY H. The insider SMOOT RAYMOND D JR bought 89 shares worth $2,341. Wells Robert L II also sold $28,000 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) on Monday, December 3. The insider D ORAZIO JOHN S sold 608 shares worth $16,819. On Monday, July 2 Nester Paul W bought $300 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) or 10 shares. Another trade for 2,900 shares valued at $81,200 was made by Shockley C James Jr on Thursday, November 29.

More notable recent RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Record Earnings Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend 6.5% to $0.66 Per Share – Stockhouse” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) CEO John D’Orazio on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.13, from 3.38 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 5 investors sold RGC Resources, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 2.51 million shares or 48.48% less from 4.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Of Virginia Va has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.18% or 132,737 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 327 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 356,328 shares. Northern has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Morgan Stanley has 45,407 shares. American Int Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 4,905 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.6% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) or 80,577 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd accumulated 42,327 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,591 shares. Fca Tx invested in 34,269 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) for 1,952 shares. North Star Mngmt reported 68,387 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $220.02 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company has market cap of $11.39 million. The firm offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It has a 8.05 P/E ratio. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Industries, Inc. for 177 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 453,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 48,159 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 4,600 shares.

More notable recent Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ford Stock Easily Could Reclaim Its Value in the New Year – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ford recalling 874,000 pickup trucks in North America for fire risks – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For Ford Motor – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Volkswagen says talks on cooperation with Ford progressing – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ford in talks with German workers about Saarlouis job cuts – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.