Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. CSOD's SI was 1.04M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 1.04M shares previously. With 701,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD)'s short sellers to cover CSOD's short positions. The SI to Cornerstone Ondemand Inc's float is 2.33%. The stock decreased 6.80% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 909,883 shares traded or 78.02% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 44.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.49% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) stake by 5.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers analyzed 39,593 shares as Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL)'s stock rose 5.78%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 692,192 shares with $14.05M value, down from 731,785 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc Com now has $8.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92 million shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. Barclays Capital maintained Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Thursday, July 12 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $48 target in Friday, September 7 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 8.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $15.00 million activity. Miller Adam L sold $1.11 million worth of stock. Goldin Mark also sold $381,259 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares. BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $78,935 worth of stock or 1,552 shares. $103,880 worth of stock was sold by Weiss Adam J. on Monday, July 16. The insider Swartz Brian L sold 2,174 shares worth $123,918.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SEAS, CSOD, MYOK – Nasdaq" on December 10, 2018

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.65% more from 48.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tensile Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.02M shares or 7.83% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 179,994 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Falcon Point Limited Liability invested in 175,036 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 75,423 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 0% or 3,586 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 47,207 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.18 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 139,513 shares. Eminence Cap L P invested 2.39% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 8,929 are owned by Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 463,980 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. ICAHN BRETT had bought 110,000 shares worth $2.31 million on Thursday, August 9. Cunningham James L III sold $523,637 worth of stock.

More recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com" on November 28, 2018.

Rhumbline Advisers increased First Busey Corp Com New Com N stake by 9,910 shares to 59,450 valued at $1.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET) stake by 34,070 shares and now owns 94,562 shares. Trico Bancshares Com Stk (NASDAQ:TCBK) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NWL in report on Monday, November 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20 target in Monday, November 5 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Friday, August 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target.