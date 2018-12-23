One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, up from 9,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) by 36.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 64,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.96M, up from 174,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 3.66M shares traded or 170.46% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 77.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 27/04/2018 – Roche: Recommendation is for Post-Surgery Use of Perjeta; 17/05/2018 – Sportswear-Maker Puma to Open New York Flagship on Fifth Avenue; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 NET IMPROVING SIGNIFICANTLY; 28/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Pending Class Action in the Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Litigation; 23/05/2018 – PUMA ENERGY MALAWI COMMENTS ON JET A-1 IN NEWSPAPER STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Puma 1Q Net Pft EUR67.4M Vs. Pft EUR49.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Puma Biotechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBYI); 25/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology Will Receive Significant Double-Digit Royalties on NERLYNX Sales in Latin Amer

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10,811 shares to 47,351 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 25,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,266 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold PBYI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 10.98% less from 37.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability owns 2,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 26,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 324,029 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 2.82M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 22,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 14,995 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc accumulated 0% or 16,944 shares. Proxima Capital Llc holds 1.75% or 57,285 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,695 shares. Orbimed reported 1.49% stake. First Mercantile Trust has 1,450 shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $901,663 activity. AUERBACH ALAN H also sold $651,020 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares. $95,360 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was sold by Lo Steven on Friday, July 20. 1,836 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares with value of $95,381 were sold by BRYCE RICHARD PAUL.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $553.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 3,897 shares to 152,548 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 3,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,659 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).