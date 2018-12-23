Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) had an increase of 5.01% in short interest. EQH’s SI was 12.28 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.01% from 11.69 million shares previously. With 2.55 million avg volume, 5 days are for Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s short sellers to cover EQH’s short positions. The SI to Axa Equitable Holdings Inc’s float is 7.78%. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 5.43M shares traded or 66.55% up from the average. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EQH News: 23/05/2018 – Uber Extends Insurance Deal With Axa to Cover Drivers in Europe; 30/05/2018 – AXA Property Trust Ltd: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 23/05/2018 – UBER,AXA MAKING JOINT AFFINITY MARKET FOR INDEPENDENT WORKERS; 23/05/2018 – Uber, AXA to Offer Insurance to European Drivers; 29/05/2018 – BlaBlaCar and AXA launch car insurance product; 29/05/2018 – BLABLACAR AND AXA AXAF.PA ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ANNUAL CAR INSURANCE PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS SECURED FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF XL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 14/05/2018 AXA AXAF.PA SAYS COMPLETED IPO OF AXA EQUITABLE, OVERALL PROCEEDS AT USD 4.0 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – REG-AXA Property Trust: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018

Rio Tinto plc (RIO) formed multiple bottom with $43.46 target or 9.00% below today’s $47.76 share price. Rio Tinto plc (RIO) has $78.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans; 18/04/2018 – Danone, Vopak and Rio Tinto were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Wednesday morning; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% Stake in Kestrel Mine for $2.25 Bln

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. It operates through four divisions: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. It has a 23.74 P/E ratio. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rio Tinto had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.