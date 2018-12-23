River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) stake by 15.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 63,902 shares as Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)’s stock declined 11.87%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 344,618 shares with $24.71M value, down from 408,520 last quarter. Forward Air Corporation now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 486,186 shares traded or 181.73% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 0.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Rand Wealth Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 40.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rand Wealth Llc sold 4,353 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Rand Wealth Llc holds 6,474 shares with $1.72 million value, down from 10,827 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $229.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla stake by 350,977 shares to 2.55M valued at $52.61 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 13,126 shares and now owns 95,165 shares. Nielsen Holdings Plc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Forward Air had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 10. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 29 report.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 27.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.65 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $24.24M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.21% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.33 million activity. JEWELL MATTHEW J sold 8,080 shares worth $509,047. Shares for $125,000 were sold by RUBLE CHRIS C. 8,627 shares were sold by CAMPBELL BRUCE A, worth $565,678. ADELAAR GLENN A had sold 14,397 shares worth $896,367. LYNCH GEORGE M sold $118,922 worth of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold FWRD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.77% more from 27.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.04% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Shelton Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 2,951 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 30,059 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Texas Permanent School Fund has 18,467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Profit Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.7% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Shine Advisory Ser holds 0.03% or 740 shares in its portfolio. 117,686 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 15,403 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Parkside Fin State Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 1.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Mgmt Ltd holds 2.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,266 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,723 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment accumulated 0.44% or 14,959 shares. Polaris Greystone Limited invested in 0.01% or 451 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated invested 0.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 906 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,605 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 723 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fosun Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 7,000 shares. 1,750 were reported by Excalibur Management. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Llc has 1.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intact Invest Management has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 1.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $779,001 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 20,000 shares worth $5.27 million. Nelson Steven H had sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16 million. The insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $44,796. WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, August 24.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, December 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $278 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $284 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 10. Bank of America maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $320 target.

Rand Wealth Llc increased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 7,404 shares to 61,192 valued at $4.69M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 11,851 shares and now owns 150,981 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.