Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 1700.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.57M, up from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 2.82 million shares traded or 13.62% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 39.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) by 2.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 144,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $170.18 million, down from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 488,252 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 19.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RBA’s profit will be $38.02 million for 22.42 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.44% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had 43 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Jefferies. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 10. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 8. Jefferies maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) rating on Wednesday, August 10. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $28 target. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) earned “Negative” rating by OTR Global on Monday, October 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 1 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, August 31 report.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inst by 34,229 shares to 481,523 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) by 83,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Growth (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold WB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 37.66 million shares or 19.61% less from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1.76M shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd holds 0.78% or 70,890 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 17,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund has invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 10,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 38,848 shares. British Columbia Investment invested in 0.02% or 25,370 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Shine Advisory Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). D E Shaw & Inc invested in 97,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oaktree Lp holds 0.4% or 406,600 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,739 shares.

