Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 224,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.03M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.04M, up from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 887,860 shares traded or 49.00% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 8.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 17.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 9,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.09M, down from 52,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 1.06 million shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 73.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Cap Tr Inc by 94,104 shares to 19,566 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 171,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,426 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PPR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 42.14 million shares or 2.11% more from 41.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 15,660 shares or 0% of the stock. A D Beadell Investment Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 148,300 shares. 456,729 are held by Westchester Mngmt Limited Co. 5.03M were accumulated by Rivernorth Lc. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Com has 150,600 shares. Cambridge Investment Research accumulated 176,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco has 1.75M shares. 43,728 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc. Lpl Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited accumulated 3,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 14,400 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt LP has 1.19% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 4.63 million shares. 5.05M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Comm. & Inv Management Limited reported 1.25 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 3.20 million shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 selling transactions for $34.43 million activity. $211,325 worth of stock was sold by Michelle McKenna on Thursday, November 8. Shah Praful had sold 2,724 shares worth $217,729. Sipes David sold $940,114 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Thursday, September 13. Dhruv Mitesh sold $188,320 worth of stock or 2,278 shares. Marlow John H sold $1.32M worth of stock or 17,789 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $291.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,065 shares to 19,113 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesaro Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 8,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.