Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 409,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, down from 448,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $120.37M, up from 263,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 60,000 shares. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 110,273 shares to 390,662 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Harvey Company Limited Liability Company has 144,759 shares. Ascend Capital Ltd Co has 55,168 shares. First Manhattan owns 928,756 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 14,820 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Llc. West Coast Fincl Llc owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,646 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 48,729 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 410,936 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 104,072 shares. Smith Moore Communication holds 0.15% or 56,386 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.3% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.72 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 67,506 shares. Stewart & Patten Llc invested in 1.52% or 735,552 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated owns 1.18M shares. Mathes Com owns 0.3% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 56,600 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp Ny accumulated 532,198 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Market Perform”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, January 23. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 7. The rating was upgraded by Langenberg on Monday, November 13 to “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, June 29, the company rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS stays bullish on GE, sees ‘plenty of levers’ to reduce leverage – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “General Electric Company: Dividend Declaration London Stock Exchange:GEC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: More Turbine Woes Could Be The Tipping Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Is Fit For Speculation, Not Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,340 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited has 3,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ems Cap LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,120 shares. Avenir has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 77,037 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability has 537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,513 are held by Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 395,885 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 9,729 shares. Seabridge Advisors Lc owns 20 shares. Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 433,795 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Yorktown Management & Rech holds 0.09% or 700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 17,848 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cipher Ltd Partnership has 684 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 2 by J.P. Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 31 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 4 to “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 4 with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Monday, July 3 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Real Estate ETFs are Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TIER REIT, Inc. (TIER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces December 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $849.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.02M shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $35.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.