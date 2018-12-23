Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 12,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 98,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.56M, up from 86,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1202.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 55,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,611 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.62M, up from 4,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $203.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5,668 shares to 31,170 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 45,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, October 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 26 by Nomura. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 18. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, September 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 10. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Bernstein.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Shares for $3.44 million were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 140,638 shares valued at $15.05M was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.11% or 2,904 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company holds 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 182,934 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 14,012 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 49,641 shares or 0.71% of the stock. The California-based Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 2,729 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Indiana Trust & Invest owns 16,682 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.15% or 79,060 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Insurance Co Tx owns 260,200 shares. Karp Cap Management, California-based fund reported 7,612 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech invested in 194,119 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Finance Associate invested in 0.02% or 493 shares. Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank & owns 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,162 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il accumulated 876 shares. Moreover, Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co stated it has 188,222 shares. 10,800 were reported by South Dakota Council. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Asset stated it has 670 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 52,500 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 525,378 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 319,270 shares. Cahill Advsr holds 0.39% or 2,548 shares in its portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 0.07% or 580 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il reported 2,795 shares. Asset One holds 437,154 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. $3.46M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Tanner Bruce L. 25,000 shares valued at $8.09 million were sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Friday, July 27.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 14,745 shares to 216,611 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,628 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).