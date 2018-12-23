Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 11.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 87,558 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 818,762 shares with $31.58M value, up from 731,204 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $13.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 10.89M shares traded or 99.34% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) had a decrease of 1.94% in short interest. CDZI’s SI was 3.37 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.94% from 3.44 million shares previously. With 51,800 avg volume, 65 days are for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s short sellers to cover CDZI’s short positions. The SI to Cadiz Inc’s float is 16.31%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 238,150 shares traded or 151.16% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 27.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $614,440 activity. $105,960 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares were bought by Subramaniam Shivan S.. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $508,480 was bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Dun & Bradstreet Corp Del Ne (NYSE:DNB) stake by 41,929 shares to 720 valued at $103,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 13,238 shares and now owns 1.86 million shares. Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, November 27. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $44 target. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18 with “Overweight”.

More recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Names Edward J. Kelly III to Board; Announces Retirement of Art Ryan in April 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Edward J. Kelly III to Board of Directors; Art Ryan to Retire from Board in April 2019 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Ruttledge Joining Citizens Financial Group as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Associate reported 230,099 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 95 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.08% or 17,817 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 34,691 shares in its portfolio. Bremer Trust Natl Association holds 0.34% or 35,235 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 5.25 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Scout stated it has 113,562 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 164,350 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney holds 0% or 153 shares. Pzena Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $215.40 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.