American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates (MANH) by 0.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 11,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.28 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 995,275 shares traded or 86.27% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 4.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 7.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 2,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,215 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.17 million, up from 34,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.5. About 2.68M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

Among 7 analysts covering Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Manhattan Assoc had 16 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, January 9 to “Mkt Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 21 by Benchmark. The rating was initiated by Lake Street with “Buy” on Monday, October 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 15 by Benchmark. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 3. Benchmark maintained Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) rating on Wednesday, February 1. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Brean Capital initiated Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) on Tuesday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, April 28.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $261,164 activity. Shares for $112,846 were sold by HUNTZ JOHN J JR on Friday, August 24.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 insider sales for $21.08 million activity. $626,652 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Friday, June 29. $207,926 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Graney Thomas on Monday, October 1. SMITH IAN F sold 4,250 shares worth $680,000. ALTSHULER DAVID sold 2,445 shares worth $475,846. Another trade for 13,750 shares valued at $2.48M was made by Sachdev Amit on Friday, July 13. Shares for $1,965 were sold by Silva Paul M.

