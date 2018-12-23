Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 3.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 6,236 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock declined 11.89%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 204,944 shares with $30.88M value, up from 198,708 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $9.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 610,057 shares traded or 40.71% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 1.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 0.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 776 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 259,976 shares with $9.59B value, down from 260,752 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $6.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.93M shares traded or 146.94% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has declined 6.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 70,249 shares to 2.91 million valued at $486.76B in 2018Q3. It also upped Urstadt Biddle Class A (NYSE:UBA) stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 89,480 shares. Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Aqua America had 3 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Boenning \u0026 Scattergood. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, December 6 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold WTR shares while 120 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 91.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 94.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs stated it has 764,190 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd holds 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 60,374 shares. Arbiter Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,626 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 140,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18.40M shares. Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 0.12% or 70,310 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 8,270 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt reported 23,006 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Hudock Group Ltd Liability Com owns 2,691 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 9,947 shares stake. Coastline Tru reported 65,513 shares. 76,304 were reported by Pennsylvania. Clearbridge owns 425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 751 shares.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. WTR’s profit will be $56.94M for 26.46 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. STEWART LEE C bought 10,000 shares worth $329,500. On Wednesday, November 14 Franklin Chris bought $835,334 worth of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 25,421 shares. Another trade for 3,096 shares valued at $100,156 was bought by FOX RICHARD SCOTT. Hilferty Daniel J III bought $99,929 worth of stock or 3,070 shares. SCHULLER DANIEL bought $100,528 worth of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on Wednesday, November 14.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,403 shares to 39,996 valued at $8.62M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 74,955 shares and now owns 41,139 shares. Chubb Limited was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IDEX had 4 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Thursday, October 25. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 8.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $14.80 million activity. YATES MICHAEL J also sold $480,879 worth of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) shares. Silvernail Andrew K sold $13.64M worth of stock or 94,045 shares. Grogan William K had sold 3,406 shares worth $520,786.