Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 22.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 4,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,665 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 21,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63M shares traded or 170.19% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Unitedtechco (UTX) by 5.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 13,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.09 million, up from 244,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Unitedtechco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CERN’s profit will be $191.10 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

