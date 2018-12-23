Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 7.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,300 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.63 million, down from 333,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corp (KS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 59,719 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 419,871 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.23M, down from 479,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $34.95 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.62 million shares traded or 2253.17% up from the average. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KS News: 18/04/2018 – KapStone Paper Pack 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 2% Position in KapStone Paper; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/05/2018 – Hodges Capital Management Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – “DEMAND FOR CONTAINERBOARD, CORRUGATED BOXES, AND KRAFT PAPER IS STRONG”; 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO, WESTROCK GOT REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFO FROM U.S. DOJ REGARDING PENDING DEAL – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: KAPSTONE PAPER 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 38C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits KapStone Paper; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper

Among 17 analysts covering Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp. had 58 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 30 by Citigroup. Citigroup initiated KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 2 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 29 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Standpoint Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 31. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, October 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Dundee Securities given on Tuesday, July 19. The stock of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 22.

Another recent and important KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks With Growing Book Value – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $195.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Computer Task Group Inc (NASDAQ:CTG) by 83,353 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Recommends A Staffing Sector Pair Trade: Buy Robert Half (NYSE:RHI), Sell ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) – Benzinga” on April 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Dow Down 600 Points, Turns Negative for the Year as Earnings Disappoint – Yahoo Finance” published on October 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Robert Half International Stock Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2018 Best Places to Work: Robert Half International Inc.-owned (NYSE: RHI) Protiviti among Orlando honorees – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charlotte pegged as a hot spot for tech hiring in 2019 – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.10 million activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Inc (NYSE:AHT) by 53,900 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. RHI’s profit will be $108.63 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold RHI shares while 128 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 106.80 million shares or 3.67% more from 103.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,726 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Com Limited. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,907 shares. Gam Ag reported 29,080 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,464 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.03% or 39,544 shares. 1.33 million were reported by Schwab Charles Management. Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.14 million shares. Coldstream Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 268,966 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 2.17 million shares. Tiaa Cref Lc reported 572,465 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Edgestream Prtnrs LP reported 8,523 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 218,983 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Robert Half International had 56 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 1. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $67.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, November 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 9 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Friday, October 23. Jefferies upgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on Friday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on Wednesday, July 13 to “Neutral” rating.