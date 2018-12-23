Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,351 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.44M, up from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 14,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,388 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.15M, up from 70,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, October 18. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $113 target in Thursday, July 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bender Robert & Assocs reported 4,860 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 46,097 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Cedar Hill Assoc Lc has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,407 shares. Iberiabank holds 74,477 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Company Va stated it has 134,279 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd accumulated 372,695 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Rand Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 110,016 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mgmt has 4,643 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,342 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forte Cap Limited Liability Com Adv holds 1.05% or 21,077 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swift Run Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 115,838 are owned by Howe & Rusling.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 17,000 shares to 22,672 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,933 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Buy The Dip? Part 1 Of 2 – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GIS, UAA, FDX, FB, JNJ & more – CNBC” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility increases after Reuters story results in shares down 9% – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian regulator issues Baby Powder order to J&J – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E. MULCAHY ANNE M had bought 748 shares worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14. The insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin. PEREZ WILLIAM D had bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Altria & Cronos Rumor: What â€˜Big Tobaccoâ€™ Gets If It Becomes â€˜Big Cannabisâ€™ – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tilray’s Deal With Anheuser-Busch InBev Didn’t Excite Investors Very Much – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Altria Group Stock Lost 16% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Everything Is Different Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sin To Win: Altria Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 25,493 shares to 46,452 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,755 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Glbl Flt Rt Inc Tr (BGT).

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 18 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, November 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Edward Jones given on Wednesday, November 1. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 3 to “Sector Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sell” rating and $62 target in Monday, May 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Indiana-based Indiana Tru & Investment has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 4,110 shares. 65,300 were reported by Clark Estates Ny. Troy Asset Limited has 3.94 million shares. 3,453 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Gru. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Llc stated it has 4,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Field & Main Comml Bank invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 241,051 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 1.57 million were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brinker Cap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 99,289 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 201,600 shares. Summit Fin Wealth accumulated 13,675 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Condor stated it has 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 1.37M shares.