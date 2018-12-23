Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 3,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,755 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.52M, down from 117,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43M, up from 12,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.41. About 4.35M shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 12/03/2018 – Billboard: Zee Zandi Returns to Wynn Las Vegas; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Airbnb, Bill Gates; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: About $481.2M of Notes Tendered in Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts allowed to drop Wynn from Massachusetts casino license; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – BOARD HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.75 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan; 23/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Enters a New Galaxy — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 16/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Las Vegas Operating Rev $431.5M, Up 3

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. On Monday, September 24 KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 20,000 shares.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $162 target in Friday, January 26 report. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Scotia Capital. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 1. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Hold”. On Friday, January 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 1 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, January 25. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $148.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 14,241 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa stated it has 14,856 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 52,600 shares. Archon Partners Limited Co invested in 2.66% or 80,000 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr Inc owns 47,346 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,616 were reported by Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,000 are held by Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Com owns 133,697 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. 117,932 are held by Proshare Limited Co. Ci Investments reported 366,135 shares. Roundview holds 0.22% or 5,587 shares. Force Cap Mgmt Lc has 19,063 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 80,477 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,992 shares to 156,590 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Positioning Continues in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Targeting Upside in Shares Through March -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, COST, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wynn Resorts: Is It Cheap Enough? – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTWO, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold WYNN shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,905 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Avalon Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. 18,447 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 26,847 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 65,000 are held by Kamunting Street Capital Lp. The Missouri-based Parkside Fin State Bank And has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Sei Invs reported 28,557 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,506 shares. Ghp Advisors has 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inc owns 8,425 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 6,669 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 11,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 349,353 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Llc. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 85,694 shares.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.01 million activity.

Among 29 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 115 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Taglich to “Market Perform” on Monday, October 5. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 1. As per Friday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 15 report. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Bank of America.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 153,572 shares to 951,092 shares, valued at $64.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 190,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883,223 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).