Quadrant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 26.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc bought 11,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 42,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video); 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 32,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 294,642 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.92M, down from 327,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 21.38 million shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA TO FILE BANKRUPTCY SHOULD UNION NOT MAKE CONCESSIONS BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Net $369 Million; 06/04/2018 – S.Korea urges GM, union to reach wage deal swiftly; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs; 26/04/2018 – GM EXPECTS 10% TO 20% RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL IN KOREA; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer as plant closure looms; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 13/04/2018 – REG-Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, January 20 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $34 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, July 7. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, September 23. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 13.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 6.87 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company has $70.0 highest and $26 lowest target. $44.95’s average target is 36.29% above currents $32.98 stock price. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Sunday, October 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $38.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 20 by Guggenheim. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Friday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating.