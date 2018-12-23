Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 139.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 68,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 13/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 13); 19/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Adj EPS $1.81; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins: Notified Justice Department, SEC in March About Investigation into Certain Employee Expense Reports

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 14.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 84,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 684,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112.62 million, up from 600,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $401.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 110,000 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Str Acquisition Corp by 451,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,656 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Acquisition.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 30,767 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 48 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Longfellow Inv Management Co Ltd Company holds 68,600 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 9,400 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 41,109 shares. Bokf Na holds 10,718 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Pointstate Cap LP reported 18,200 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited owns 94,303 shares. Community Bancshares Na accumulated 1,917 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 34,900 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Co owns 3,640 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies confirms split into three companies – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rockwell Collins, Overstock.com, and Diana Shipping Jumped Today – Yahoo News” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rockwell Collins had 74 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 5 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, January 12, the company rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, July 30 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Wednesday, August 23. On Monday, January 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Shares for $11.47 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 37,982 shares worth $7.74 million. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $126,638 on Wednesday, September 5. The insider Wehner David M. sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72 million. Another trade for 2,648 shares valued at $392,937 was sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Shares for $813,248 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 23,742 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boltwood Cap Mgmt owns 8,903 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 54,772 shares stake. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tcw Gru Inc accumulated 1.75 million shares or 2.36% of the stock. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.53M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H invested in 2.3% or 290,695 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa, Washington-based fund reported 23,410 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Lp holds 3.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 137,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 84,241 shares. Markel holds 0.38% or 137,020 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 5,766 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Allen Limited Liability invested 3.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Risky Trade With High Rewards – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Nasdaq Tumbles Into Bear Market as Growth Concerns Mount – Bloomberg” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: FB, INTC, PLAB – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Do Share Buybacks Mean Growth Is Dead? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.