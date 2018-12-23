Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 1,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,541 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.31 million, up from 145,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX) by 31.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 22,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46 million, down from 68,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Holding Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or 587.17% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Furthers its Commitment to Help Curb the National Opioid Epidemic; 08/03/2018 – S&P PLACED EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – Correction to Cigna to Buy Express Scripts Story; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Assume About $15B in Express Scripts Debt; 07/03/2018 – Express Scripts Has $41 Billion Market Value; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday; 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ ON NEGATIVE WATCH W/ CIGNA BID

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,903 shares to 365,126 shares, valued at $41.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 62,983 shares to 292,247 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

