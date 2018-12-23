Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 14.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,484 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.15M, up from 465,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 388,584 shares traded or 197.03% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64 million, up from 66,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 15,876 shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 17.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC)

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” on June 23, 2014, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Banner Corp. (BANR) Raises Dividend 40% to $0.35, 0.6% Yield; Board Renews 5% Max Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on March 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Community Financial declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Leadership Transition Plan Ahead of Executive Retirements – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Economictimes.Indiatimes.com‘s news article titled: “Tradersâ€™ Setup: Nifty may now hit 10,850 level – Economic Times” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $262,146 activity. Parlett John K Jr had bought 430 shares worth $13,016. On Tuesday, July 31 SLATER A JOSEPH JR bought $34,726 worth of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.72, from 3.22 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold TCFC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 1.83 million shares or 48.91% less from 3.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 163 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 7,868 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 7,415 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 10,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 126,679 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 41,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 197,380 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Strs Ohio invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Macquarie Grp owns 926 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold ROG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service holds 574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Raymond James And Assoc owns 3,322 shares. 1,937 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,058 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,569 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 12,113 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2,757 shares. Chatham Gp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 13,270 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 523,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conestoga Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 530,484 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 3,714 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers Corp had 17 analyst reports since October 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Needham. The rating was initiated by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 13. Needham maintained the shares of ROG in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, April 12. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, July 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 19 by Needham. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Thursday, March 10. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180.0 target in Friday, December 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Tuesday, August 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by FBR Capital.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. 2,346 shares were sold by DAIGLE ROBERT C, worth $351,900 on Friday, September 21. Grudzien Jeffrey M had sold 1,751 shares worth $229,574. The insider Knoll Jay B sold 1,250 shares worth $189,475. $209,660 worth of stock was sold by SHADDAY CHRISTOPHER on Thursday, August 30. Beulque Marc J also sold $395,137 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Monday, August 27. On Friday, September 21 Hoechner Bruce D. sold $675,186 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 4,500 shares.