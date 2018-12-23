Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 64.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 41,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, down from 64,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 2.50 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 23.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 149.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 5.12M shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations

Among 8 analysts covering Rollins (NYSE:ROL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rollins had 13 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 4 by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) on Monday, August 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Monday, March 21 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 27 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 29 by Buckingham Research. Sidoti upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $81.83M for 34.61 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Rollins (ROL) Set to Join S&P 500; Inogen (INGN) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) and Garrett Motion (GTX) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Acquisitions Keep Rollins’ Growth Buzzing – The Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Rollins, Inc. Earnings Leap 29% – Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rollins announces three-for-two stock split, regular and special cash Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rollins acquires Aardwolf Pestkare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2018.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcontinental Rlty Invs (Put) (NYSE:TCI) by 131,500 shares to 162,200 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Among 14 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Goodyear Tire had 46 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Sunday, January 28 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 28 to “Hold”. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 14 by Standpoint Research. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 1 by Standpoint Research. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 21 by CLSA. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, October 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 28 report.