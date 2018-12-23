Ronna Sue Cohen Has Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; BP P.L.C. (BP) SI Decreased By 12.45%

BP P.L.C. (NYSE:BP) had a decrease of 12.45% in short interest. BP’s SI was 5.42 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.45% from 6.19 million shares previously. With 7.80 million avg volume, 1 days are for BP P.L.C. (NYSE:BP)’s short sellers to cover BP’s short positions. The SI to BP P.L.C.’s float is 0.17%. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 11.55 million shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 01/05/2018 – BP profits surge 71 percent amid oil price rally; 28/05/2018 – Outgoing BP chairman to lead powerful European business group; 05/04/2018 – Mexico’s election front-runner won’t end energy reform – adviser; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – EIB approves 932 mln euro loan for TANAP gas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORP – BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL

Ronna Sue Cohen increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 34.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired 7,193 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 27,783 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 20,590 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $80.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $126.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Among 4 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BP had 4 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Wednesday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. The insider Willis George sold 4,312 shares worth $523,218. The insider Barber James J. sold 2,500 shares worth $304,858.

