Ronna Sue Cohen decreased B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) stake by 47.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 25,928 shares as B & G Foods Inc New (BGS)’s stock declined 6.42%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 28,303 shares with $901,000 value, down from 54,231 last quarter. B & G Foods Inc New now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.17M shares traded or 84.21% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR

Among 3 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 3 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $35.60M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.