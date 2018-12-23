Ronna Sue Cohen Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Position; Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Sentiment Is 1

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 6.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 6,795 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock rose 1.97%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 102,952 shares with $4.87 million value, down from 109,747 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $204.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (OFED) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 8 funds increased or opened new positions, while 8 trimmed and sold stakes in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 119,020 shares, down from 134,279 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Oconee Federal Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $134.62 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 45.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. for 22,902 shares. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc owns 33,775 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 629 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,768 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES also bought $245,993 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, December 6. 2,235 shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph, worth $102,050. On Monday, December 3 the insider Shenoy Navin sold $226,100. On Monday, August 20 McBride Kevin Thomas sold $557 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 12 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.