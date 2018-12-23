Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 313 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.12M, down from 20,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 193,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40M, up from 169,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94 million shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE PROPOSED TO GRANT KNAUF OPTION TO PURCHASE USG STAKE; 08/03/2018 – USG TO INTRODUCE 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS IN PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates USG Real Estate Foundn VII, GA’s 2018 Bnds ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made Offer for USG at $42 a Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 26,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 31,765 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0% or 5,703 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 61,894 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Fil holds 5.58M shares. Havens Advsrs Lc invested in 0.82% or 27,400 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 6,109 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Natixis stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 13,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.93% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $14.35 million activity. Shares for $367,559 were sold by Reale John M. $296,914 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was sold by Salah Gregory D.. 25,000 shares were sold by HILZINGER MATTHEW F, worth $1.08M. Dannessa Dominic A had sold 89,720 shares worth $3.86M on Friday, July 27. The insider Macey Christopher D sold $58,362. Shares for $2.29 million were sold by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Friday, July 27.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $169.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T) by 78,300 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Among 24 analysts covering USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. USG Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of USG in report on Monday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Sell” on Friday, October 27. The company was maintained on Friday, June 2 by Jefferies. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by Evercore. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 6 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 6. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $33.0 target in Monday, October 2 report.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was reinitiated by Monness with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 11. Goldman Sachs maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, October 24. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Mizuho maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, January 29. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $685 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, April 5 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, May 31.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Tuesday, August 21 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $2.32M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,230 shares. 435 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $824,513 on Wednesday, August 15. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million. $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. 2,030 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,617 were accumulated by South State. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,249 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc owns 705 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,379 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co owns 57,595 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,306 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt owns 292 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Westwood Management Corp Il holds 10.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,840 shares. Cohen Capital owns 675 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 1,674 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% or 7,080 shares in its portfolio. Concourse Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 7.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Transamerica Financial Advsr Incorporated invested in 32 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 2.61 million shares stake. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 27,007 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,963 shares to 414,722 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co 6.25 Pfd by 14,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Att 5.35 Pfd 11/01/66.