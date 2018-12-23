Among 8 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. United Natural Foods had 10 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, September 24 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 30 by Buckingham Research. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Friday, December 7 with “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) rating on Monday, September 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $32 target. Bank of America maintained United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Friday, September 21 with “Underperform” rating. See United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $25 New Target: $18 Maintain

07/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23 New Target: $27 Maintain

30/11/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

28/11/2018 Broker: Cleveland Rating: Hold

24/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $41 New Target: $26 Downgrade

04/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $49 New Target: $35 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $41 New Target: $27 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $36 New Target: $32 Upgrade

21/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $33 New Target: $30 Maintain

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 8.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 46,149 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 586,257 shares with $25.84 million value, up from 540,108 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. 10,214 shares were sold by OLSON LAURIE J, worth $418,774 on Monday, August 13. SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lourd Llc invested in 0.18% or 64,072 shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 131,290 shares. Webster National Bank N A invested in 78,677 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 59,368 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 10,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept has 1.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.05% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies reported 64,937 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 52,989 shares. 13,300 are owned by Scholtz & Ltd Com. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 42.58 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,553 shares. Castleark Management invested in 0.01% or 6,500 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 7,428 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Thursday, August 23 report. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Dominion Resources Inc 5.25 Pfd Se stake by 78,837 shares to 376,181 valued at $8.90M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 313 shares and now owns 20,529 shares. Nextera Energy Capital 5.25 Pfd Se was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 4.18M shares traded or 109.17% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 72.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $516.72 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It has a 4.41 P/E ratio. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $354,165 activity. $231,059 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) shares were bought by Griffin Sean. Shares for $235,800 were bought by SPINNER STEVEN on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $112,694 were sold by HEFFERNAN JAMES P.