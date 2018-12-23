Roper Technologies (ROP) to pay $0.46 on Jan 23, 2019; BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (BDGXF) Shorts Down By 10.2%

BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF) had a decrease of 10.2% in short interest. BDGXF’s SI was 8,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.2% from 9,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 88 days are for BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF)’s short sellers to cover BDGXF’s short positions. It closed at $79.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is expected to pay $0.46 on Jan 23, 2019. (NYSE:ROP) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Roper Technologies Inc’s current price of $258.08 translates into 0.18% yield. Roper Technologies Inc’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Nov 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company has market cap of $796.91 million. The firm operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics divisions. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $26.69 billion. It operates in four divisions: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 23.8 P/E ratio. The firm offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $430,314 activity. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER also sold $176,910 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, June 26. JOHNSON ROBERT D had sold 750 shares worth $223,778 on Tuesday, September 4. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $149,750. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Roper Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, August 2. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, September 21.