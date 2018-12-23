Rothschild Investment Increased Hunt Jb Trans Svc Com (JBHT) Position By $578,200; TSR Has 0.75 Sentiment

TSR Inc (TSRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and trimmed positions in TSR Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 203,131 shares, up from 200,719 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding TSR Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Hunt Jb Trans Svc Inc Com (JBHT) stake by 9.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 4,900 shares as Hunt Jb Trans Svc Inc Com (JBHT)’s stock declined 21.60%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 54,715 shares with $6.51M value, up from 49,815 last quarter. Hunt Jb Trans Svc Inc Com now has $9.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.89M shares traded or 100.12% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. On Friday, July 20 the insider ROBERTS JOHN N sold $999,380. Shares for $744,129 were sold by MEE DAVID G on Wednesday, July 18. The insider McGee Eric sold $210,792. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON JAMES K on Wednesday, July 18.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A (NYSE:RL) stake by 7,043 shares to 7,170 valued at $986,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 7,845 shares and now owns 47,415 shares. Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold JBHT shares while 107 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 77.74 million shares or 0.61% less from 78.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 251,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 140,451 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Pnc Serv Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,456 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Veritable LP invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 179 shares. Washington National Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 17 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 2,734 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Lc holds 66,335 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 17 are owned by Somerset Tru. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 14,250 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JB Hunt Transport had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by UBS. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $148 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 9.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 9,124 shares traded or 232.87% up from the average. TSR, Inc. (TSRI) has risen 1.98% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in TSR, Inc. for 5,593 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 9,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 71,624 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,872 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.81 million activity.