New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 107.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New Vernon Investment Management Llc acquired 18,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 34,734 shares with $1.69M value, up from 16,734 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $188.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Roundview Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 8.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc sold 2,072 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 21,344 shares with $3.51M value, down from 23,416 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg or Sandberg won’t be in the same role a year from now: Analyst with a sell on Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CSCO Named ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Dow’ at Dividend Channel With 3.1% Yield – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco temporarily bans employees from China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 190,954 shares or 2.6% of the stock. 119,307 are owned by American Fincl Bank. Schmidt P J Management owns 68,059 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Lc reported 1,385 shares. Coldstream Cap Incorporated reported 84,178 shares. 33,410 were reported by Main Street Limited Liability. Botty Investors invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Federated Pa reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Family Invs Inc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,000 shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt stated it has 4,171 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 832,790 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested in 192,466 shares. 46,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Piershale Group invested in 0.12% or 5,128 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 47,967 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 14 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 15.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. 70,000 shares were sold by Kramer Kelly A., worth $3.32 million on Thursday, November 29. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, December 12. Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of stock or 217,420 shares. Tan Irving sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36M. 35,000 shares valued at $1.51M were sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324 on Friday, November 23. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx reported 60,715 shares. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,839 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspen Investment Management Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Cap Mgmt owns 443,963 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 1,225 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp has 164,617 shares. Com Comml Bank has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,750 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 1,275 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Com accumulated 5,625 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Co De reported 656,542 shares stake. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rmb Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 14,888 shares in its portfolio.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 26. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 6. UBS downgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786. $6.33 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $146,055. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $51.14M. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $8.41M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, October 23. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 1. Wehner David M. sold $2.00 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares.