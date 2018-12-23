Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 28.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 11,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, up from 40,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 822,035 shares traded or 400.82% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 36.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $618,000, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 4.78 million shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has declined 20.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14

Among 6 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marcus Corp had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 4. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co on Friday, July 24 to “Buy”. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. B. Riley & Co maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) rating on Wednesday, July 19. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $3800 target. Benchmark maintained the shares of MCS in report on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $5.35 million activity. $132,840 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares were sold by OLSON BRUCE J. MILSTEIN PHILIP L sold $211,619 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 89,093 shares were sold by Marcus Gregory S, worth $3.66M. $423,876 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares were sold by RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 7,670 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 111,550 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.3% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Raymond James Associates reported 6,881 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 19,364 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs reported 0.12% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Schwab Charles Inc holds 106,688 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 72,663 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,281 shares. Moreover, Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 0.09% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 8,640 shares. Ajo Lp has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 190,699 shares.

More recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) celebrated 25 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing today’s Opening Bell®; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Marcus Corporation (MCS) CEO Gregory Marcus on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.06 earnings per share, down 241.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Rowan Companies plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 121.39 million shares or 3.10% more from 117.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 32,562 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 100,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.01% or 30,325 shares. Virtu Lc reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Systematic Management LP stated it has 0.06% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 10.67 million shares. 90,215 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Adirondack & Management accumulated 207,140 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 654,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Somerset Tru holds 0% or 70 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.14% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

Among 36 analysts covering Rowan Companies Inc. (NYSE:RDC), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 22 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Rowan Companies Inc. had 117 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of RDC in report on Thursday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 30. The company was maintained on Friday, March 16 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, November 30. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, September 21. On Wednesday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,809 shares to 279,486 shares, valued at $47.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Rowan Cos. (RDC) Reports Contract with CGX Resources for Ralph Coffman – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan: New Rig Contract Reinforces Company Strength – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan: Discussion Of Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hornbeck Offshore: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.