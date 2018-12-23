Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 5544.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 102,579 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 104,429 shares with $24.53 million value, up from 1,850 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $85.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 166.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 5,000 shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 15.66%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 8,000 shares with $1.27M value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $9.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 1.08 million shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $135 target in Monday, July 16 report. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Prweb.com published: “Avoka Announces That It Has Joined the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – PR Web” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jack Henry: Valuation Becoming Stretched – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) CEO David Foss on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity. PRIM JOHN F sold $996,174 worth of stock or 6,329 shares. 3,000 shares valued at $404,727 were sold by Forbis Mark S on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,253 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Matarin Management Limited Liability accumulated 23,832 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Mirae Asset has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Lp has 76,855 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,763 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Shelton has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 910,809 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 680,625 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 2,366 shares in its portfolio.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) stake by 9,640 shares to 100 valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 6,750 shares and now owns 8,900 shares. Beigene Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Advsr Incorporated invested in 22,018 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Sun Life holds 1,203 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,327 shares. 3,040 were reported by Northern Cap Ltd. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Tru Co holds 1,383 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,684 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 24,898 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Korea Invest invested in 0.31% or 284,291 shares. Patten Gru has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Huntington Natl Bank holds 208,345 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Private Na holds 0.58% or 12,091 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 98,447 shares. Madison Investment Incorporated invested in 35,232 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, September 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 7 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, October 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $258 target.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 271,087 shares to 12,365 valued at $954,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 30,060 shares and now owns 296,574 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. 2,049 shares were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M, worth $458,976 on Monday, October 22. 23,000 shares were sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E, worth $5.22M. On Monday, October 1 the insider MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $707,430. $3.29M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by Murphy James P.. 22,500 shares were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG, worth $5.03 million on Monday, October 29. $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Vachris Roland Michael. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, ALB, BAC – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco’s (COST) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Surpass – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “This Retirement Mistake Could Cost You $102,727 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco’s (COST) Comparable Sales Run Looks Compelling – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Costco (COST) Stock Before Earnings, After Kroger’s Beat? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.